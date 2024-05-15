News & Insights

Technology
MSFT

Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2024: MSFT, AMZN, MNDY, DT

May 15, 2024 — 03:45 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were advancing late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 2.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 2.7%.

In corporate news, Microsoft (MSFT) said Wednesday it will require its main suppliers to use 100% renewable energy by 2030 as the tech giant aims to see progress in reducing indirect emissions in its value chain. Its shares added 1.8%.

About half of Amazon.com's (AMZN) frontline warehouse workers are struggling with housing and food insecurity, as well as being able to pay their bills, according to a report by the Center for Urban Economic Development at the University of Illinois Chicago. Amazon shares were shedding 0.6%.

Monday.com (MNDY) lifted its full-year outlook Wednesday after the project management software provider's Q1 results topped market expectations, buoyed by robust demand for its products across all end markets. Its shares surged 21%.

Dynatrace (DT) on Wednesday recorded better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results, while the software company forecasts fiscal 2025 results to be higher than the previous year. Dynatrace shares spiked 3.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MSFT
AMZN
MNDY
DT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.