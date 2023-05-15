News & Insights

Technology
MNDY

Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2023: MNDY, AI, TSEM, XLK, SOXX

May 15, 2023 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.26% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was 0.19% higher recently.

monday.com (MNDY) was climbing past 15% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per diluted share, swinging from a loss of $0.96 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected an adjusted loss of $0.29 per share.

C3.ai (AI) was over 8% higher after it reported a preliminary fiscal Q4 adjusted loss from operations of $23.7 million to $23.9 million, narrowing from its prior outlook of $24 million to $28 million. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ are expecting a loss of $19.2 million.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) reported Q1 earnings of $0.64 per diluted share, up from $0.49 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.41. Tower Semiconductor was recently advancing by more than 1%.

