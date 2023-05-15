Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2023: META, MSFT, ATVI, HRB, INTU, WDC

Tech stocks were higher late Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 2.4%.

Meta Platforms (META) launched Chat Lock on WhatsApp to secure user messages. Meta shares were up 2.1%.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision's (ATVI) merger won approval from EU antitrust regulators who said remedies to address competition concerns in the gaming market were adequately addressed. But with UK regulators still opposed to the deal, the merger remains unlikely. Microsoft shares were edging up 0.1%, and Activision was up 1.1%.

H&R Block (HRB) and Intuit's (INTU) TurboTax unit may face competition as the US government considers creating an alternative tax preparation tool amid calls for free online filing, The Wall Street Journal reported. H&R Block shares were down 2.7%, while Intuit was shedding 0.2%.

Western Digital (WDC) and Kioxia are accelerating merger talks and working on a deal structure, Reuters reported. Western Digital was up more than 11%.

