Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2020: NEWR, CTK, AMAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were retreating premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down almost 2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) declining by more than 3% recently.

New Relic (NEWR) was gaining more than 12% in value after it reported an adjusted EPS of $0.14 in fiscal Q4, compared with $0.13 a year ago, as revenue increased 21% to $160 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted EPS of $0.03 on revenue of $154 million for the quarter.

CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) was advancing past 16% after it posted a Q1 adjusted net loss of $0.14 per American depositary share, swinging from adjusted earnings of $0.02 per ADS a year ago. Analysts' consensus forecast for the mobile internet company's Q1 results were for a loss of $0.17 per share.

Applied Materials (AMAT) was down more than 2%, shedding gains from the previous day when it posted adjusted EPS of $0.89 in Q2, rising from $0.70 a year earlier, as revenue grew 12% to $3.96 billion over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected an adjusted profit of $0.89 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter.

