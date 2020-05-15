Technology Sector Update for 05/15/2020: BLIN,GLOB,AMAT

Technology stocks were narrowly lower in Friday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was dropping 2.3%.

In company news, Bridgeline Digital (BLIN) raced more than 33% higher after the e-commerce and online marketing company late Thursday reported a fiscal Q2 profit and a 22.7% year-over-year revenue increase. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.33 per share during the three months ended March 31, reversing a $39.94 per share adjusted loss during the year-ago period while revenue rose to $2.7 million from $2.2 million during the same quarter last year. Analyst estimates were not available.

Globant (GLOB) climbed more than 10% after the technology-services company reported Q1 financial results exceeding Wall Street forecasts and projected non-GAAP net income and revenue for the current quarter topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it earned $0.64 per share following a 31% increase in revenue over year-ago levels to $191.6 million, beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.02 per share and $2.4 million, respectively.

Applied Materials (AMAT) dropped just under 5% after the chip-making equipment company reported a 12% increase in its fiscal Q2 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to $3.96 billion during the three months ended April 26 but still trailing the Capital IQ consensus call expecting $3.98 billion in quarterly revenue.

