Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2024: SONY, JAMF, MKSI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Tuesday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) recently down 0.4%.

Sony Group (SONY) was more than 3% higher after it reported higher fiscal Q4 earnings and revenue. The company also said its board approved the repurchase of up to 30 million shares of its own common stock for up to 250 billion Japanese yen ($1.6 billion).

Jamf Holding (JAMF) was down more than 9% after it disclosed an underwritten public offering of nearly 9 million common shares by selling shareholders, the Vista Equity Partners-affiliated investment funds.

MKS Instruments (MKSI) said it priced its private offering of $1.2 billion of its 1.25% convertible unsecured senior notes due June 1, 2030, upsized from its initial size of $1 billion. MKS Instruments was up 0.1% pre-bell.

