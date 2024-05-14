News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2024: GOOG, TSM, BABA, ORCL

May 14, 2024

Tech stocks were higher late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 1.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 1.5%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said Tuesday it's making available a new version of its search engine that includes artificial intelligence-backed responses to users in the US this week. Alphabet shares rose 0.9%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) intends to start construction of its first European plant in Q4 in Dresden, Germany, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing Paul de Bot, the company's European chief. Its shares spiked 3.4%.

Oracle (ORCL) executives are discussing a $10 billion deal to rent cloud servers over a period of years to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, the Information reported. Oracle shares spiked 3.8%.

Alibaba (BABA) shares tumbled 6.4% after it reported weaker-than-expected fiscal Q4 earnings despite revenue gains in the company's e-commerce, cloud and logistics segments.

