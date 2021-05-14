Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2021: PLT, GRVY, COIN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were up more than 1% in recent trading.

Poly (PLT) was shedding over 20% in value after guiding toward fiscal Q1 adjusted EPS and revenue below analyst consensus.

Gravity Co. (GRVY) was climbing past 18% as it reported Q1 earnings of $3.01 per American depositary share, up from $1.18 per ADS a year earlier.

Coinbase Global (COIN) was rallying by more than 6% after posting Q1 earnings of $3.05 per diluted share, with no prior-year comparison. The result missed the $3.28 consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ.

