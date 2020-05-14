Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2020: I, WIX, PING, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were down during premarket trading Thursday. Both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) retreated by less than 1%.

In other news, Intelsat S.A (I) fell more than 35% before it was halted following its announcement that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate a financial restructuring intended to enhance its liquidity and reduce its legacy debt burden.

Ping Identity (PING) also slipped more than 5% after it priced a secondary offering of 8.5 million shares of its common stock by certain selling shareholders at $24 a share.

Meanwhile, Wix.com (WIX) rose more than 8% after posting non-GAAP loss of $0.01 per share, compared with earnings of $0.03 per share a year earlier. Revenue increased to $216 million from $174.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.