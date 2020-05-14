Technology Sector Update for 05/14/2020: CSCO,NOVA,MSFT,PING

Technology stocks turned higher this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF late Thursday rising 0.7% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index also was climbing 2.1%.

In company news, Cisco Systems (CSCO) climbed over 4% after the networking equipment company Wednesday reported non-GAAP net income of $0.79 per share for its fiscal Q3 ended April 25, up from a $0.78 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year and beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.08 per share. Revenue declined 7.7% from year-ago levels to $12 billion but also still topped the $11.85 billion analyst mean.

Sunnova Energy International (NOVA) rose about 7% after the solar-energy storage equipment company reported an $0.85 per share Q1 net loss, narrowing its $5.87 per share loss during the same quarter last year while revenue increased 10.4% year-over-year to $29.8 million. The company also said the COVID-19 pandemic has not materially affected its customers' payment behaviors, adding it collected 99.5% of the trailing twelve-month average for customer payables during April.

Microsoft (MSFT) declined fractionally after Thursday announcing its acquisition of Metaswitch Network, a UK-based provider of virtualized network software for the telecommunications industry. Financial terms were not disclosed but Microsoft said the deal will provide the necessary software for its Azure cloud platform to run virtualized communication functions and applications and also expand its telecommunications offerings.

Ping Identity (PING) fell 5.5% after pricing a secondary offering of 8.5 million common shares previously held by Vista Funds, CEO Andre Durand and three other top executives at the cyber-security company, at $24 apiece, representing a 1.4% discount to Wednesday's closing price. The company did not receive any proceeds from the stock sale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.