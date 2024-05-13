Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2024: SQSP, AAPL, INTC, APO

Tech stocks advanced Monday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index gained 0.3%.

In corporate news, Squarespace (SQSP) shares surged 13% after the company agreed to be acquired and taken private by UK investment firm Permira for $6.9 billion in cash and debt.

Apple (AAPL) is getting ready to start selling the Vision Pro outside the US, Bloomberg reported Monday. Apple shares rose 1.9%.

Intel (INTC) shares rose 2.6% after The Wall Street Journal reported Apollo (APO) is close to a deal to provide $11 billion to the chip company for a new plant in Ireland. Apollo fell 1.2%.

