Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2024: GOOG, HPQ, MSFT, AAPL, SQSP

Tech stocks were advancing late Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) adding 0.4%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was up 0.3%.

In corporate news, Alphabet's (GOOG) Google said it is partnering with HP (HPQ) to bring Starline, its video conferencing service, to the market in 2025. Alphabet was flat and HP gained 0.8%.

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI announced Monday the launch of GPT-4o, its new flagship model that it claims is faster and can respond across audio, vision and text in real time. Microsoft shares were falling 0.2%.

Squarespace (SQSP) shares surged 13% after the company agreed to be acquired by Permira for about $6.9 billion.

Apple (AAPL) is getting ready to start selling the Vision Pro outside the US, Bloomberg reported. Apple shares added 1.8%.

