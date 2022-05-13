Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2022: GTLB,GS,TWTR,ASNS

Technology stocks were rebounding Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 3.0% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 4.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Gitlab (GTLB) was climbing over 19% after a new regulatory filing Friday showed Goldman Sachs (GS) acquired a 6.9% equity stake in the software-development platform company, owning almost 3.9 million shares.

Twitter (TWTR) fell 9.2% after Elon Musk overnight said in a Twitter post his proposed $44 billion buyout of the social media company was "temporarily on hold" while he determines whether the company's claims that fewer than 5% of its accounts are fake is true. Roughly two hours after his initial tweet, however, Musk said he was "still committed to (the) acquisition."

Actelis Networks (ASNS) was sinking during its first day as a public company, falling as much as 35% after the networking services company overnight pricing a $15 million initial public offering of 3.75 million common shares, adding an extra 750,000 shares to the deal over its original IPO plans but at the bottom of its expected range of $4 to $6 a share.

