Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2022: AFRM, TWTR, STM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was climbing past 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently up more than 2%.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) was surging past 40% after it booked a fiscal Q3 net loss of $0.19 per diluted share, narrower than a per-share loss of $1.23 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected a per-share loss of $0.56.

Twitter (TWTR) was down more than 11% after Elon Musk said in a Twitter post that his planned $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant is "temporarily on hold." In a subsequent, Musk also said he remains "committed" to the transaction.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was over 5% higher after the company and MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) said they have successfully produced radio-frequency gallium-nitride-on-silicon prototypes, a technology with "high potential" for network infrastructure applications.

