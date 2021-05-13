Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2021: SONO,EAF,NICE

Technology stocks were higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Thursday rising 1.6% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 1.6% this afternoon.

In company news, Sonos (SONO) rose 2.7% after the audio equipment company reported a surprise $0.31 per share profit for its fiscal Q, excluding one-time items, while revenue grew 90.2% year over year to $332.9 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.14 per share loss on $248.5 million in revenue.

GrafTech International (EAF) climbed 3% after RBC Capital Markets raised its stock rating for electronic components company to outperform from sector perform and increased its price target by $4 to $16 apiece.

NICE (NICE) gained 1.4% after reporting non-GAAP Q1 net income of $1.54 per share on $455 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.04 per share and $4.4 million, respectively. The enterprise software firm also is projecting Q2 revenue exceeding Wall Street estimates in addition to raising its FY21 guidance.

