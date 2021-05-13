Technology
BILI

Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2021: BILI, CLSK, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.76% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was over 1% higher recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was gaining over 4% in value in recent trading. The company booked a Q1 adjusted loss of RMB1.87 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB1.43 per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of RMB2.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was advancing by 1.1%% after saying it has acquired 2,400 additional S19-Pro bitcoin mining rigs to increase the hash rate efficiency of its mining fleet.

NICE (NICE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, up from $1.34 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.50. NICE was down more than 2% recently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BILI CLSK NICE XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular