Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2021: BILI, CLSK, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing in Thursday's pre-bell trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was advancing by 0.76% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was over 1% higher recently.

Bilibili (BILI) was gaining over 4% in value in recent trading. The company booked a Q1 adjusted loss of RMB1.87 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of RMB1.43 per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected an adjusted loss of RMB2.

CleanSpark (CLSK) was advancing by 1.1%% after saying it has acquired 2,400 additional S19-Pro bitcoin mining rigs to increase the hash rate efficiency of its mining fleet.

NICE (NICE) reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.54 per diluted share, up from $1.34 a year ago. The consensus of analysts polled by Capital IQ was $1.50. NICE was down more than 2% recently.

