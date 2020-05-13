Technology
TSEM

Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2020: TSEM, EGHT, CYBR, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Tech stocks were climbing pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.35% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) over 1% higher recently.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was gaining more than 9% in value even as it posted Q1 EPS of $0.16, down from $0.25 recorded a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ had projected $0.17.

8x8 (EGHT) was over 5% lower as it widened its adjusted net loss to $0.12 per share in Q4 from $0.09 per share a year earlier, as revenue increased 29.6% to $121.5 million over the same period. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted loss of $0.14 per share on revenue of $119.33 million for the quarter.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) was slipping past 5% after it reported non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.50 for Q1, compared with $0.56 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected earnings of $0.37 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TSEM EGHT CYBR XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires


    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular