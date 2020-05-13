Technology Sector Update for 05/13/2020: SNX,NET,CYBR

Technology stocks were dropping in recent trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 2.3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping 2.6%.

In company news, Synnex (SNX) rose over 10% after privately held Bitdefender announced a new distribution agreement for its Cloud Security platform through the Synnex Stellr Marketplace beginning later this year. Financial terms were not disclosed but the companies said Synnex will be offering Cloud Security to certified safety professionals and managed services providers as well as its reseller network.

Cloudflare (NET) declined 4.7% after the web-security company Wednesday priced a $500 million private placement of 0.75% convertible senior notes due 2025 and with an initial conversion price of roughly $37.43 per share. Net proceeds will be used to pay the cost of its capped call transactions to limit potential dilution if the notes are converted into common stock and for general corporate purposes.

CyberArk Software (CYBR) slid 13% in afternoon trading. The company on Wednesday announced its purchase of privately held IDaptive Holdings for $70 million in cash, and also reported better-than-expected adjusted Q1 net income and revenue, edging out analyst estimates.

