Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2023: TSLA, AAPL, AMZN

Tech stocks were lower late Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.4%.

In company news, Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk said that Linda Yaccarino has been named Twitter's CEO. Yaccarino will primarily focus on business operations, Musk tweeted, adding that he will oversee product design and new technology.

Separately, Tesla (TSLA) was slapped with a class-action lawsuit by a group of Model S and Model X owners in California on Friday, Reuters reported. The shares were down 2.5%.

Apple (AAPL) is preparing to unveil a headset combining virtual and augmented reality technology in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported. The device, which looks like a pair of ski goggles, is expected to cost about $3,000, the report said. Apple shares were down 0.7%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) workers at a fulfillment center in the UK on Friday submitted a bid for formal recognition to the Central Arbitration Committee, the official body responsible for regulating collective bargaining negotiations. Amazon was down 2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.