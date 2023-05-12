News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2023: FSLR, MKFG, TXN, XLK, SOXX

May 12, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Friday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) 0.3% higher.

First Solar (FSLR) was up nearly 6% after saying it has acquired Evolar AB for about $38 million to be paid at closing and up to an additional $42 million to be paid upon the achievement of certain technical milestones.

Markforged Holding (MKFG) said late Thursday that Mark Schwartz will step down as chief financial officer on Monday but will continue to serve in an advisory role through July 15. Markforged Holding was nearly 6% higher in recent Friday premarket activity.

Texas Instruments (TXN) was marginally higher after it priced overnight a three-part offering of senior unsecured notes with a total principal amount of $1.60 billion.

