Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2023: CMCSA, AAPL, AMZN

Tech stocks were lower Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.8%.

In company news, Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal said Friday that Linda Yaccarino will leave the media and entertainment company, effective immediately. Elon Musk separately said later in the day that Yaccarino would be the new chief executive of social media giant Twitter. Comcast shares were down around 0.5%.

Apple (AAPL) is preparing to unveil a headset combining virtual and augmented reality technology in the coming weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported. The device, which looks like a pair of ski goggles, is expected to cost about $3,000, the report said. Apple shares were down 1.4%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) workers at a fulfillment center in the UK on Friday submitted a bid for formal recognition to the Central Arbitration Committee, the official body responsible for regulating collective bargaining negotiations. Amazon was down 2.4%.

