Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2022: SQSP, STM, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported a Q1 loss of $0.67 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04. Squarespace was rallying past 13% recently.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was up more than 5% after saying it expects annual revenue of more than $20 billion for the period 2025 to 2027 and gross margins of about 50%.

NICE (NICE) was gaining over 3% in value as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $1.54 a year earlier. The 11 analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

