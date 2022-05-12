Technology
SQSP

Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2022: SQSP, STM, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were slipping premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1% recently.

Squarespace (SQSP) reported a Q1 loss of $0.67 per diluted share, widening from a loss of $0.11 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.04. Squarespace was rallying past 13% recently.

STMicroelectronics (STM) was up more than 5% after saying it expects annual revenue of more than $20 billion for the period 2025 to 2027 and gross margins of about 50%.

NICE (NICE) was gaining over 3% in value as it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $1.80 per diluted share, up from $1.54 a year earlier. The 11 analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.71.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SQSP STM NICE XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular