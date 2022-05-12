Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2022: AAPL,IS,MAXN,SKYT,XPER

Technology stocks tumbled Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was down 0.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Apple (AAPL) fell 2.7%, with Thursday's decline eroding around $120 billion of its prior market value and allowing Saudi Aramco to overtake the iPhone producer as the world's most valuable company.

ironSource (IS) was falling 17.7% this afternoon, paring a portion of an earlier 24% retreat to a record low of $2.41 a share that followed it projecting Q2 revenue under Wall Street expectations and lowering its 2022 revenue forecast below analyst estimates.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) climbed 3.8% after partnering with privately held AlphaESS to optimize solar energy and storage options for residential customers by combining Maxeon's solar panel technology and AlphaESS' energy storage products.

SkyWater Technology (SKYT) added 5.6% after the contract chipmaker announced a license agreement for Xperi Holding's (XPER) ZiBond direct bonding and DBI hybrid bonding technology. Financial terms were not disclosed. Xperi shares were 0.2% lower this afternoon.

