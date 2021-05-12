Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2021: SONM,WIX,DDD

Technology stocks were leading the broader Wednesday markets lower, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 2.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 3.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Sonim Technologies (SONM) fell 21% after the mobile phones manufacturer saw its Q1 net loss widen to $0.14 per share from last year's $0.10 per share loss while revenue fell 3.9% year over year to $12.2 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.10 per share net loss on $13 million in revenue.

Wix.com (WIX) dropped 17.9% after the website development company saw its adjusted Q1 net loss widen to $0.54 per share compared with a $0.01 per share non-GAAP loss during the same quarter last year.

3D Systems (DDD) fell over 12% after Loop Capital cut its price target for the 3-D printer company by $7 to $24 a share and reiterated its hold stock rating.

