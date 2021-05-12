Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2021: LITE,SONM,WIX,DDD

Technology stocks fell hard again Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) dropping 3% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index slumped 4.3% ahead of the market close.

In company news, Lumentum (LITE) slid over 16% after the optics and lasers supplier issued guidance lagging Wall Street forecasts for its Q4 ending June 30, projecting non-GAAP earnings of $0.92 to $1.14 per share on revenue of $360 million to $400 million. Analysts, on average, are expecting a $1.25 per share adjusted profit on $408.9 million in revenue.

3D Systems (DDD) fell more than 12% after Loop Capital cut its price target for the 3-D printing company's stock by $7 to $24 and reiterated a hold rating.

Wix.com (WIX) dropped almost 18% after the website development company saw its adjusted Q1 net loss widen to $0.54 per share from $0.01 per share a year earlier.

Sonim Technologies (SONM) fell 23% after the mobile phones manufacturer said its Q1 net loss widened to $0.14 per share from $0.10 a year earlier as revenue fell 4% to $12.2 million. Analysts, on average, had been looking for a $0.10 per share net loss on $13 million in revenue.

