Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2021: LITE, TSEM, DT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining premarket Wednesday as both the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were down more than 1%.

Lumentum Holdings (LITE) reported fiscal Q3 revenue below consensus and also projected fiscal Q4 revenue and adjusted EPS trailing Street expectations. Lumentum was slipping past 10% in recent trading.

Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) was over 6% lower even as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share, up from year-ago adjusted earnings of $0.20 per share. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings of $0.31 per share.

Dynatrace (DT) reported fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.15 per share, up from adjusted earnings of $0.10 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected adjusted EPS of $0.14. Dynatrace was marginally declining.

