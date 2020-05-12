Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2020: IIVI,DDOG,GNSS

Technology stocks were climbing on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.7%.

In company news, II-VI (IIVI) rose 23% after the opto-electronic components company late Monday reported non-GAAP net income for its fiscal Q3 beating analyst estimates and also forecast better-than-expected Q4 results. Excluding one-time items,it earned $0.47 per share during the three months ended March 31, down compared with a $0.60 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period but still exceeding the Capital IQ consensus expecting $0.14 per share.

Datadog (DDOG) raced nearly 22% higher after reporting Q1 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and also projecting surprise profits and above-consensus revenue for the current quarter and FY20. It earned $0.06 per share during the three months ended March 31 on $131.2 million in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a Q1 net loss of $0.02 per share and $117.7 million in quarterly revenue.

Genasys Inc. (GNSS) climbed almost 10% after the multidirectional sound technologies company said it received more than $1.4 million in orders from several US government agencies, including the Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, State Department and the departments of Agriculture and Homeland Security.

