Technology Sector Update for 05/12/2020: EB, CSOD, LOGI, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were gaining in Tuesday's pre-bell trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up 0.37%, while the SPDR S&P Semiconductor (XSD) was inactive.

Eventbrite (EB) was declining more than 6% after it posted a Q1 loss of $1.71 per share, widening from $0.13 loss in the same quarter last year. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had previously expected a loss of $0.26. Separately, the company said it secured up to $225 million in term loans from private equity firm Francisco Partners.

Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) was down more than 5% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted profit of $0.23 per share, from $0.25 per share in the prior-year period. The average Street estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ was $0.25 per share.

Logitech International (LOGI) was more than 5% higher after it posted non-GAAP earnings of $0.42 for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31, up from $0.38 in the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ analyst consensus of $0.36.

