News & Insights

Technology
SONO

Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2023: SONO, APP, NICE, XLK, SOXX

May 11, 2023 — 08:55 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up a slight 0.01% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was advancing by 0.2% recently.

Sonos (SONO) was shedding over 21% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.26 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

AppLovin (APP) was advancing by more than 18% after saying its Q1 loss narrowed to $0.01 per diluted share from a loss of $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.06.

NICE (NICE) was over 5% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per diluted share, up from $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.98.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SONO
APP
NICE
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.