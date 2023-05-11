Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2023: SONO, APP, NICE, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining premarket Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up a slight 0.01% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was advancing by 0.2% recently.

Sonos (SONO) was shedding over 21% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, down from $0.26 a year earlier. Three analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.01.

AppLovin (APP) was advancing by more than 18% after saying its Q1 loss narrowed to $0.01 per diluted share from a loss of $0.31 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected earnings of $0.06.

NICE (NICE) was over 5% higher after it reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of $2.03 per diluted share, up from $1.80 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.98.

