Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2023: NVDA, GOOG, MSFT, ATVI

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 0.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index easing 1.1%.

In company news, Nvidia (NVDA) placed additional orders for artificial-intelligence chips and received a commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to supply advanced packaging for the chips, Digitimes reported. Nvidia shares were down 1.2% while Taiwan Semiconductor was dropping 2.2%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google was fined 3 million rubles ($39,126) on Thursday for failing to delete YouTube videos with "LGBT propaganda" and "false information" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, according to Reuters. Alphabet shares were rising 4.4%.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been prohibited by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority from acquiring stakes in each other without the regulator's consent, the CMA said in an interim order published Thursday. Microsoft shares were down 0.8% and Activision was up 1.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.