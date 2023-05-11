Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2023: ABST, NVDA, TSM, GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, ATVI

Tech stocks were lower late Thursday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index slipping 0.7%.

In company news, Absolute Software (ABST) shares jumped more than 32% after saying it agreed to be bought by Crosspoint Capital Partners in a deal valued at $870 million, including debt.

Nvidia (NVDA) placed additional orders for artificial-intelligence chips and received a commitment from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) to supply advanced packaging for the chips, Digitimes reported. Nvidia shares were down 1.2% while Taiwan Semiconductor was dropping 1.8%.

Alphabet's (GOOG) Google was fined 3 million rubles ($39,126) on Thursday for failing to delete YouTube videos with "LGBT propaganda" and "false information" about Russia's military campaign in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported, according to Reuters. Alphabet shares were rising past 4%.

Microsoft (MSFT) and Activision Blizzard (ATVI) have been prohibited by the UK's Competition and Markets Authority from acquiring stakes in each other without the regulator's consent, the CMA said in an interim order published Thursday. Microsoft shares were down 0.6%, and Activision was up 1.4%.

