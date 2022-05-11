Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2022: U,EA,RBLX

Technology stocks were declining on Wednesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 1.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Unity Software (U) was sinking over 35%, earlier falling 37% to a record low of $30.30 a share, after reporting a 36.3% increase in Q1 revenue to $320.1 million but narrowly missing the Capital IQ expecting $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31. It also projected revenue for the current quarter and for FY22 trailing analyst estimates.

Roblox (RBLX) climbed almost 4.8% after the online entertainment platform company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.27 per share, improving on $0.46 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.19 per share loss.

Electronic Arts (EA) added more than 10% after the mobile and console games company after overnight reporting adjusted net income of $1.46 per share for its Q4 ended March 31, up from $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

