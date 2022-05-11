Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2022: U, FVRR, DBRG, SWCH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Unity Software (U) reported a Q1 adjusted diluted loss of $0.08, compared with a $0.10 loss a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.08. Unity Software was recently shedding over 32% in value.

Fiverr International (FVRR) posted Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.11 per diluted share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized EPS of $0.08. Fiverr International was down more than 21% recently.

Switch (SWCH) was gaining over 8% in value after saying it has agreed to be acquired by DigitalBridge Group's (DBRG) DigitalBridge Partners II fund and an affiliate of infrastructure investor IFM Investors for $34.25 per share in an all-cash deal valued at $11 billion, including debt.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.