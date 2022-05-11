Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2022: FVRR,U,EA,RBLX

Technology stocks extended their Wednesday decline, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 2.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was sliding 2.3% this afternoon.

In company news, Fiverr International (FVRR) dropped 26% after the technology marketplace projected FY22 revenue in a range of $345 million and $365 million, down compared with its prior forecast expecting between $373 million to $379 million and lagging the Capital IQ consensus call looking for $378.1 million in revenue this year.

Unity Software (U) was sinking nearly 39%, earlier falling 39% to a record low of $29.31 a share, after reporting a 36.3% increase in Q1 revenue to $320.1 million but narrowly missing the Capital IQ expecting $321.2 million for the three months ended March 31. It also projected revenue for the current quarter and for FY22 trailing analyst estimates.

To the upside, Roblox (RBLX) climbed almost 3% after the online entertainment platform company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.27 per share, improving on $0.46 per share loss during the same quarter in 2021 and beating the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.19 per share loss.

Electronic Arts (EA) added 7.8% after the mobile and console games company overnight reported adjusted net income of $1.46 per share for its Q4 ended March 31, up from $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year and topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.03 per share.

