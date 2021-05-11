Technology
ALF

Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2021: ALF,SPCE,EVBG,DDD

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks steadied this afternoon following steep declines earlier Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.1%.

In company news, Alfi (ALF) slid 8% after the software as a service company said underwriters for its May 6 initial public offering exercised their overallotment option by buying 559,701 common shares at $4.15 each, boosting gross proceeds for the deal by $2.3 million to a total of $17.8 million. The underwriters also received warrants to purchase an additional 559,701 shares.

Among gainers, Virgin Galactic (SPCE) turned narrowly higher this afternoon, recovering from a 20% morning decline that followed the aerospace company reporting a Q1 loss of $0.55 per share, improving on a $1.86 per share loss during the same quarter in 2020 but missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.28 per share net loss.

Everbridge (EVBG) climbed 7.3% after the software firm reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.18 per share on $82.2 million in revenue compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.11 per share net loss on $75.6 million in revenue.

3D Systems (DDD) rose almost 35% after the 3-D printer company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.17 per share, reversing a $0.04 per share loss during the year-ago quarter, while revenue grew 7.7% to $146.1 million. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a $0.02 per share adjusted profit on $136.6 million in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALF SPCE EVBG DDD

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular