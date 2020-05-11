Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CEVA, ON, INTC, TSM, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were declining pre-bell Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) down 0.9% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) over 1.2% lower in recent trading.

CEVA (CEVA) was higher by more than 7% after posting an adjusted EPS of $0.11 for Q1, compared with $0.01 during the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had expected EPS of $0.05.

ON Semiconductor (ON) was down over 8% after it reported Q1 non-GAAP diluted EPS of $0.10, a 77% decline from $0.43 per share in the same period last year. The consensus estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ was for adjusted earnings per share of $0.15.

Intel (INTC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) are among semiconductor companies looking to build chip factories in the US after decades of expansion into Asia, Reuters reported. Intel was fractionally higher, while Taiwan Semiconductor was down by 0.4% in premarket trading Monday.

