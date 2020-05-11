Technology Sector Update for 05/11/2020: CAMT,CEVA,VUZI,HHT

Technology stocks held on to their prior gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday advancing 0.9% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising just 0.1% this afternoon.

In company news, Camtek (CAMT) rose 6.3% after the semiconductor inspections company Monday reported a drop in Q1 revenue $30.2 million from $34 million during the same quarter last year but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expected $30 million in revenue during the three months ended March 31.

CEVA (CEVA) declined about 1%, giving back an earlier gain that followed the company reporting adjusted net income of $0.11 for its Q1 ended March 31, up from $0.01 per share during the year-ago quarter and beating the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.05 per share profit, excluding one-time items. Revenue grew to $23.6 million compared with $17 million during the same period last year and also topping the $21.5 million Street view.

Vuzix (VUZI) slipped 1% after the wearable technology company announced an $11.25 million private placement of 5 million shares at $2.25 apiece, representing a % discount to Friday's closing price. Net proceeds will fund general corporate purposes, including working capital to accelerate the building of finished goods and addressing rising customer demand.

Color Star Technology Company (HHT) tumbled 13% after the renamed education technology company announced its $4.3 million cash-and-stock acquisition of Color China Entertainment Ltd. Under terms of the proposed purchase, the Color Star will issue 4.6 million of its ordinary shares and pay $2 million in cash at closing, subject to the fulfillment or waiver of all closing conditions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.