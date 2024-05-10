News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2024: GEN, MSFT, ONTO, AKAM

May 10, 2024 — 03:48 pm EDT

Tech stocks were mixed late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) decreasing 0.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rose 0.8%.

In corporate news, Gen Digital (GEN) shares surged 15% after the company reported an increase in fiscal Q4 adjusted earnings and revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT)-backed OpenAI will announce some ChatGPT and GPT-4 updates on Monday via livestream, the company said on a website post. Microsoft shares were adding 0.5%.

Onto Innovation (ONTO) shares popped 7% after B. Riley raised its price target, following the company's Q1 earnings.

Akamai (AKAM) shares tumbled 11%, a day after Q1 revenue fell short of Wall Street's estimates, dragged down by weakness in content delivery solutions, and the company offered a downbeat Q2 outlook.

