Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2024: AKAM, ZK, AAPL

Tech stocks were mixed in Friday afternoon trading with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index added 0.8%.

In corporate news, Akamai (AKAM) shares fell 11%, a day after Q1 revenue fell short of Wall Street's estimates, dragged down by weakness in content delivery solutions, and the company offered a downbeat Q2 outlook.

Zeekr Intelligent Technology (ZK) shares jumped 30% in their debut on the New York Stock Exchange after the company priced its initial public offering of 21 million American depositary shares at $21 each.

Apple (AAPL) apologized for a video ad for its new iPad Pro tablet that showed musical instruments, cans of paint, camera lenses, books and other objects being crushed by a large hydraulic press, Ad Age reported Thursday. Apple shares fell 1.2%.

