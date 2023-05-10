Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2023: MSFT, ATVI, GOOG, GOOGL, ROK

Tech stocks were rising late Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.4% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbing 1.1%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) won't raise salaries for full-time employees this year and plans to cut the budget for bonuses and stock awards, according to media reports Wednesday. Microsoft shares were up 1.9%.

Separately, Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) may be approved by the European Commission as early as next week, Reuters reported. Activision stock was rising 0.8%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google on Wednesday introduced Immersive View for routes and Magic Editor for photos. Alphabet shares were up 4%.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is reportedly facing a US government investigation into potential vulnerabilities at its Dalian, China, facility that might expose critical government infrastructure to cyberattacks, The Wall Street Journal reported. Rockwell Automation shares were dropping 2.7%.

