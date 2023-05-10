Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2023: MSFT, ATVI, FSLY, ROK

Tech stocks rose Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index gaining 0.4%, both paring earlier gains.

In company news, Microsoft's (MSFT) planned $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) may be approved by the European Commission as early as next week, Reuters reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Microsoft shares were up 1.2% while Activision stock was rising 0.3%.

Fastly (FSLY) shares were up nearly 6% after saying it has signed separate deals with shareholders to buy back about $236.4 million of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026 for $195 million.

Rockwell Automation (ROK) is reportedly facing a US government investigation into potential vulnerabilities at its Dalian, China, facility that might expose critical government infrastructure to cyberattacks, The Wall Street Journal reported. Rockwell Automation shares were down 3.2%.

