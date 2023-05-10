Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2023: COHR, RNG, NABL, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rising past 1%.

Coherent (COHR) was shedding more than 18% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

RingCentral (RNG) was rallying more than 12% after it reported overnight Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, up from $0.39 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

N-able (NABL) was up over 6% after it reported higher Q1 revenue and lifted its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.