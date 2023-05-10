News & Insights

Technology
COHR

Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2023: COHR, RNG, NABL, XLK, SOXX

May 10, 2023 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were edging higher pre-bell Wednesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) rising past 1%.

Coherent (COHR) was shedding more than 18% in value after it reported fiscal Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.58 per diluted share, down from $0.95 a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ expected $0.82.

RingCentral (RNG) was rallying more than 12% after it reported overnight Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.76 per diluted share, up from $0.39 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.70.

N-able (NABL) was up over 6% after it reported higher Q1 revenue and lifted its fiscal 2023 revenue guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COHR
RNG
NABL
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.