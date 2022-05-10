Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2022: MCHP,APPN,PEGA,MAXR,MAXR.TO,SRT

Technology stocks largely regained form on Tuesday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.7% in late trade while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 2.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Microchip Technology (MCHP) gained 6.3% after the embedded semiconductor products company late Monday reported Q4 results exceeding Wall Street expectations and guiding net income and revenue for the current quarter also topping analyst estimates. Excluding one-time items, it $1.35 per share during the three months ended March 31 revenue rose 25.7% year-over-year to $1.84 billion. Analysts, on average, had been expecting $1.25 per share and $1.82 billion, respectively.

Appian (APPN) rose nearly 39% after Tuesday saying a Circuit Court jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ordered Pegasystems (PEGA) to pay nearly $2.04 billion in damages for "willful and malicious" misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets. The jury also found Pegasystems violated Virginia's computer crimes act, Appian said. Pegasystems shares were dropping almost 22% this afternoon.

Among decliners, Maxar Technologies (MAXR) fell fractionally, reversing earlier gains that followed the networking equipment company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, narrowing its $1.30 per share although that still missed the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Startek (SRT) dropped almost 22% after the technology services company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.05 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.14 per share adjusted profit. Revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $167.3 million, also trailing the $168.4 million Street view.

