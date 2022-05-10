Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2022: IIVI, ASX, SONY, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) more than 2% higher recently.

II-VI (IIVI) shares were climbing past 4% as it reported fiscal Q3 non-GAAP earnings of $0.95 per diluted share, up from $0.91 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Yahoo! Finance expected $0.85.

ASE Technology Holding (ASX) shares were more than 4% higher after it reported net revenue of NT$48.64 billion ($1.69 billion) for the month of April, up from NT$41.33 billion a year ago.

Sony Group (SONY) was climbing past 2% as it reported a fiscal Q4 net income of 88.98 yen ($0.68) per diluted share, up from 53.30 yen a year earlier.

