Technology
APPN

Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2022: APPN,MAXR,MAXR.TO,PEGA

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were rebounding on Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.5%.

In company news, Appian (APPN) rose over 33% after Tuesday saying a Circuit Court jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ordered Pegasystems (PEGA) to pay nearly $2.04 billion in damages for "willful and malicious" misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets. The jury also found Pegasystems violated Virginia's computer crimes act, Appian said. Pegasystems shares were dropping almost 22% this afternoon.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) climbed 1.3% after the networking equipment company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, narrowing its $1.30 per share although that still missed the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Startek (SRT) dropped over 21% after the technology services company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.05 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.14 per share adjusted profit. Revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $167.3 million, also trailing the $168.4 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

APPN MAXR PEGA

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular