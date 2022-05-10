Technology Sector Update for 05/10/2022: APPN,MAXR,MAXR.TO,PEGA

Technology stocks were rebounding on Tuesday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.7% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 3.5%.

In company news, Appian (APPN) rose over 33% after Tuesday saying a Circuit Court jury in Fairfax County, Virginia, ordered Pegasystems (PEGA) to pay nearly $2.04 billion in damages for "willful and malicious" misappropriation of Appian's trade secrets. The jury also found Pegasystems violated Virginia's computer crimes act, Appian said. Pegasystems shares were dropping almost 22% this afternoon.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) climbed 1.3% after the networking equipment company reported a Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, narrowing its $1.30 per share although that still missed the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

Startek (SRT) dropped over 21% after the technology services company late Monday reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of $0.05 per share, up from $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year but still lagging the two-analyst mean expecting a $0.14 per share adjusted profit. Revenue increased 2.6% year-over-year to $167.3 million, also trailing the $168.4 million Street view.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.