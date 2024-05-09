Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2024: TTD, AAPL, RBLX, EQIX

Tech stocks were mixed in late Thursday afternoon trading, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 0.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.6%.

In corporate news, Trade Desk (TTD) shares spiked 2.5% after the company on Wednesday posted better-than-expected Q1 results.

Apple's (AAPL) Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams will likely become CEO of the company if Chief Executive Tim Cook were to step down soon, Bloomberg reported late Wednesday. Apple shares were rising nearly 1%.

Roblox (RBLX) shares may extend a slump in the weeks ahead after the company cut 2024 bookings guidance, even as management focuses on "driving profitable growth rather than growing bookings" to hit targets, Wedbush said Thursday in a note. Roblox shares were falling 21.7%.

Equinix (EQIX) shares surged almost 12% after the company late Wednesday reported that Q1 adjusted funds from operations grew more than forecast.

