EPAM

Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2024: EPAM, SEDG, ALGM, XLK, XSD

May 09, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were flat to lower premarket Thursday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was slightly lower and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently inactive.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) fell by more than 23% after it reported lower Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The company also lowered its full-year revenue outlook.

SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) was down more than 8% after it reported that it swung to a Q1 non-GAAP loss as revenue tumbled during the period.

Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM) declined by over 7% after it reported lower fiscal Q4 non-GAAP earnings and net sales.

MTNewswires
