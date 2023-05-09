News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2023: PLTR, EVER, ALIT, XLK, SOXX

May 09, 2023 — 09:24 am EDT

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was down 0.61% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) was slipping past 1% recently.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was gaining over 17% in value after it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.05 per diluted share, up from $0.02 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.04 per share.

EverQuote (EVER) was rallying by more than 22$ after reporting a Q1 diluted loss late of $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $0.19 a year earlier. Four analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.18.

Alight (ALIT) was climbing past 3% as it reported Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.13 per diluted share, up from $0.12 per share a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected adjusted EPS of $0.12.

