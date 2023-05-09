Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2023: ATVI, MSFT, META, IBM

Tech stocks were lower Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.8%.

In company news, Activision Blizzard (ATVI) has hired prominent barrister David Pannick to challenge the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to block its merger with Microsoft (MSFT), the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Activision shares were dropping 0.5% while Microsoft was down 0.3%.

Meta Platforms (META) said that it is updating Facebook's Ads on Reels tests to enable creators to earn more money. Shares rose 0.9%.

IBM (IBM) launched an artificial intelligence and data platform, called Watsonx, which allows businesses to train, tune and deploy AI models. IBM was down 0.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.