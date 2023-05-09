Technology Sector Update for 05/09/2023: AMZN, ATVI, MSFT, META, IBM

Tech stocks were dropping late Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) shedding 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index declining 2%.

In company news, Amazon.com (AMZN) reportedly plans to open new warehouses and hire more people in Europe to cut delivery distances and further automate its fulfillment centers, Reuters reported. Amazon shares were up 0.6%.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) hired prominent barrister David Pannick to challenge the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to block its merger with Microsoft (MSFT), the Financial Times reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter. Activision shares were dropping 0.2% while Microsoft was down 0.7%.

Meta Platforms (META) said it is updating Facebook's Ads on Reels tests to enable creators to earn more money. Shares rose 0.3%.

International Business Machines (IBM) launched an artificial intelligence and data platform, called Watsonx, which allows businesses to train and deploy AI models. IBM was down 0.5%.

